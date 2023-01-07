 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $365,000

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with upstairs bonus room in Wrenn Farm. Main level living featuring 11ft ceilings, engineered wood flooring, 2" blinds, popular open floor plan; kitchen with gas hob, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry and island. Primary suite with double sinks, separate shower and soaker tub along with oversized walk in closet make for the perfect retreat. Laundry room with folding table and storage closet. 2 car garage, vinyl fenced backyard, patio and raised garden beds. Tankless water heater.

