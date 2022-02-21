3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $366,900

A large Private Office greets you as enter into the Kipling floorplan. Continue past a large open Dining Room as you enter a sizeable family room with fireplace. Enjoy a large Lshaped kitchen with large island as well as a sizeable breakfast nook. Also on the first floor is a powder room, bench area and coat closet. Upstairs you will find a large Open Game Room that is perfect for an Upstairs Living Room/TV Area. The second story also has 3 large bedrooms with closet, another bathroom as well as a very spacious Owner's Bedroom Suite with a fabulous Owner's Bathroom complete with a dual bowl vanity, separate shower, tub and spacious walk-in closet. Additional options are available to customize The Kipling floorplan further.