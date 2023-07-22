OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, JULY 23. Built in 2019 MOVE IN READY ONE level 3 bed/2 bath twin home in Stone Mill Village in High Point. Showcasing vaulted and 9 foot ceilings, crown and chair molding and gas log stone fireplace with a TV mount. Convenient 2 car garage opens to the Kitchen which features a pantry, shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, plenty of can lights, stainless appliances and tile backsplash open to a large dining room. NO CARPET only wood floors and ceramic tile. Plenty of closets for storage. Primary suite has a walk in closet, trey ceiling and bath with walk in shower and dual sinks. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. Beautiful sunroom with plenty of natural light and access to the privacy fenced peaceful patio which is great for relaxing. Stone Mill village is a quaint and quiet community located close to Hwy 311 and Main Street in High Point. HOA maintains the exterior lawn and pest treatment. Make your appointment to see this lifestyle home soon!