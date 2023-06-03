Rare find one level 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Stone Mill Village in High Point. Shugart's Bryson III plan features 9 foot ceilings and upgrades throughout, including crown molding. Convenient 2 car garage opens to the Kitchen which features shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, plenty of can lights, stainless appliances and tile backsplash with a generous pantry. Gracious dining area open to the living room with stone gas log fireplace and tv mount. NO CARPET in this home and lots of closets for storage is a plus. Primary suite has a walk in closet, trey ceiling and bath with walk in shower and dual sinks. Beautiful sunroom with plenty of natural light and access to the privacy fenced patio which is great for relaxing. Stone Mill village is a quaint and quiet community located close to Hwy 311and Main Street in High Point. HOA maintains the exterior lawn so you can leave lawn care behind. This home is NOT FOR RENT. Beware of scams.