Lovely 3bedroom, 2.5-bath, single-family, 2-level home with stone/board and batten/shake/vinyl siding, covered porch, on large cul-de-sac at Waterford Springs. (COLOR PKG 3). D.R. Horton Smart Homes come with Kwikset Smartcode888, Front-door Deadbolt; Alarm.com App, 3QOLSYS IQ Panel; Honeywell ZWave Thermostat; Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot; Deako Switch at Front Door; Liftmaster MyQ Garage Door Control; and Skybell Video Doorbell D.R. Horton homes at Waterford Springs have a one-year builder warranty plus an included 10-year structural warranty. Waterford Springs has a single point of entry/exit, multiple cul-de-sac lots, and proximity to the time-saving HWY 840 Bypass as well as I-40, I-74, I-73, I-85, and HWY 68 providing convenient access to major medical centers, such as: Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center / Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA hospitals, as well as shopping, entertainment centers, universities, and sports centers.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $384,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amber Uresti said she and her 6- and 3-year-old daughters had gone inside the restaurant before her husband, who was tasked with getting the cake.
Zackary Baker, a 32-year-old Winston-Salem man, died early Monday morning after an unknown vehicle hit him. The driver left the scene, police said.
Airborne Honda crashes into windows at coffee shop on Reynolda Road, says Winston-Salem business owner
A car crash smashed windows Thursday morning at Coffee Park at 1206 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. No injuries were reported.
Sgt. Mike McDonald, like a lot of cops, added the Officer Down Memorial Page database app to his cellphone as soon as he learned about it.
N.C. Medical Board plans to address insurance fraud case involving Winston-Salem doctor
Chelsea Victoria Martin Wiles was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and other charges connected to an April 2020 crash that killed a 63-year-old woman.
Three male juveniles stole a vehicle at gunpoint Thursday in Winston-Salem, and then used the vehicle in a drive-by shooting, authorities said…
Someone got lucky on New Year's Eve — a ticket that person bought at a Forsyth County convenience store won a $1 million prize in the Mega Mil…
Lanes will close on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County this week for road work.
LEWISVILLE — A woman was accidentally shot in the chest with an arrow Friday night while she was coming down from a tree stand off a gravel ro…