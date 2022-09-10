 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $384,797

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $384,797

Beautiful Stoddard II plan in NW High Point's newest community, WILLIARD PLACE, 81 homes across from SW Guilford High School. Stone columns and accents on front & stone fireplace. This home has LVP floors in main living, kitchen island & desk/coffee bar, granite, subway tile backsplash, 42" Marsh Gray shaker cabinets, pantry, coffered ceiling in dining room, smooth cook top vented range, tile floors in baths w quartz countertops, raised vanities, gas fireplace, & iron stair rails. shower & tub in primary bath with double sinks in both baths. Finished, painted garage w windows/hardware on garage door. Don't forget the 12x12 screened porch plus 10x12 patio. Private lot next to woods. Come see it today. CLOSE EARLY NOVEMBER! EAST facing Lot 74 WP

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What’s ‘rainbow fentanyl’? Drug that looks like candy seized in 18 states, feds say

What’s ‘rainbow fentanyl’? Drug that looks like candy seized in 18 states, feds say

Brightly colored drugs dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” have been found in 18 states in the past month, federal officials reported. The drugs are sold as pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned in a news release. The new packaging has a sinister intent, it says. “Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert