Beautiful Stoddard II plan in NW High Point's newest community, WILLIARD PLACE, 81 homes across from SW Guilford High School. Stone columns and accents on front & stone fireplace. This home has LVP floors in main living, kitchen island & desk/coffee bar, granite, subway tile backsplash, 42" Marsh Gray shaker cabinets, pantry, coffered ceiling in dining room, smooth cook top vented range, tile floors in baths w quartz countertops, raised vanities, gas fireplace, & iron stair rails. shower & tub in primary bath with double sinks in both baths. Finished, painted garage w windows/hardware on garage door. Don't forget the 12x12 screened porch plus 10x12 patio. Private lot next to woods. Come see it today. CLOSE EARLY NOVEMBER! EAST facing Lot 74 WP
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $384,797
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ex-Winston-Salem Council member Derwin Montgomery to turn himself in Wednesday. He tells members of his church he did nothing wrong.
Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery will turn himself in to authorities on Wednesday, Chris Clifton, his attorney, said…
Three people were shot and wounded early Saturday at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, authorities said.
A High Point man is charged with drug trafficking after he is accused of possessing a large amount of opioids
A High Point man was arrested Friday after he was accused of possessing 22 pounds of opioids, court records show.
Winston-Salem police are asking for help finding a woman missing for more than a month. Jenny Sue Paris, 47, was last seen July 13 leaving the…
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools test results show some improvements and lingering areas of concern
Of 73 schools in the district, 23 received a "D" and 22 got an "F," according to results from the state.
Brightly colored drugs dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” have been found in 18 states in the past month, federal officials reported. The drugs are sold as pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned in a news release. The new packaging has a sinister intent, it says. “Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright ...
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007.
After a brief pursuit, officers apprehended the teens, ages 16 and 17, and recovered the vehicle and a gun.
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and his wife avoided a loss of at least $87,000 “as a result of well-timed stock sales” in February 2020 and profited b…
He's been out after undergoing a medical procedure since Aug. 10 but could play Saturday against Vanderbilt