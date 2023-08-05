Great plan with plenty of cabinets, large pantry, separate dining room with coffered ceiling, back stairs, private backyard on cul de sac, huge primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, garden tub and shower, double sinks, huge closet! Tile backsplash, tile floors in bath & laundry. Granite & quartz countertops. Loft adds second living space. Hall bath with double sinks too! Gas range, gas fireplace, finished garage painted with trim, Structured wiring package with wall mount tv outlets, rocking chair front porch. Estimated completion late May. Come see today! Lot 61 Williard Place Stoddard II F plan.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
He'll miss this week's PGA Tour stop at Wyndham Championship, but will get degree next month
Q: Are there any plans to develop the old Oak Hollow Mall? I believe it’s owned by High Point University. — J.H.
The plant, which once had as many as 570 employees, was down to about 200 employees as of HanesBrands' last count in January.
Q: With Friday’s Mega Million lottery jackpot at more than a billion dollars if someone from North Carolina wins it, do they have the option t…
Q: I think someone in my neighborhood in Winston-Salem is having too many yard sales. Is there a limit to how many yard sales you can have and…