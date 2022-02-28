 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $389,000

Beautiful one-level home in Barrington Estates! This home boasts a formal entry foyer, hardwoods throughout and tiled bathroom flooring, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook, a pantry, a laundry room, a walk-in primary bedroom closet, a primary bath dual vanity and garden tub, a primary bedroom bonus space, tray primary and dining room ceilings and a vaulted living room ceiling, interior archways, a front room bay window, and a fireplace. This home also features a fenced-in backyard, an irrigation system, a two-car garage, a storage shed, a partially covered rear deck with a retractable awning, raised garden beds, front exterior stone accents, and a covered sitting front porch. Schedule your tour today!

