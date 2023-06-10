Great plan with plenty of cabinets, large pantry, separate dining room with coffered ceiling, back stairs, private backyard on cul de sac, huge primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, garden tub and shower, double sinks, huge closet! Loft adds second living space. Hall bath with double sinks too! Gas range, gas fireplace, finished garage painted with trim, Structured wiring package with wall mount tv outlets, rocking chair front porch. Estimated completion late May. Come see today! Lot 62 Williard Place Stoddard II E plan.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston-Salem police searched Tuesday for human bodies at a former horse farm off Griffith Road in the city’s southwestern section, a law enfo…
Authorities were using a backhoe to excavate on the site of a former horse farm off Griffith Road on Monday, and Forsyth County District Attor…
Reagan graduate Josh Hartle expected to start Sunday night's 6 p.m. game
Derwin Montgomery, former member of the N.C. House, gets five years probation for his fraud conviction as the leader of local homeless organization
Derwin Montgomery, a former member of the N.C. House and the Winston-Salem City Council, was put on five years probation Thursday for his conv…
Winston-Salem police are looking for body of a man in his late 20s or early 30s at the former horse farm off Griffith Road, a law enforcement …