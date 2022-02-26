Lovely 3bedroom, 2.5-bath, single-family, 2-level home with stone/board and batten/shake/vinyl siding, covered porch, on large cul-de-sac at Waterford Springs. (COLOR PKG 3). D.R. Horton Smart Homes come with Kwikset Smartcode888, Front-door Deadbolt; Alarm.com App, 3QOLSYS IQ Panel; Honeywell ZWave Thermostat; Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot; Deako Switch at Front Door; Liftmaster MyQ Garage Door Control; and Skybell Video Doorbell D.R. Horton homes at Waterford Springs have a one-year builder warranty plus an included 10-year structural warranty. Waterford Springs has a single point of entry/exit, multiple cul-de-sac lots, and proximity to the time-saving HWY 840 Bypass as well as I-40, I-74, I-73, I-85, and HWY 68 providing convenient access to major medical centers, such as: Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center / Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA hospitals, as well as shopping, entertainment centers, universities, and sports centers.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $394,490
