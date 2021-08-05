 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $49,900

**Investors Special** Duplex located in High Point for sale. Can be fixed up to continue being rented out as a duplex or made back into a single family residence. Currently the one bedroom/ one bath side is being rented and the two bedroom/ one bath side is vacant. City of High Point utilities. Schedule a showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News