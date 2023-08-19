Welcome to your dream abode! This stunning brand-new construction home redefines luxury living with its impeccable design, open floor plan and thoughtful features. With 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a host of premium amenities, this home promises comfort! Unwind in the spacious first-floor primary bedroom! The heart of this home is its kitchen, showcasing granite countertops, sleek stainless-steel appliances, and a large pantry. Every inch of this home is adorned with sophistication! Large closets & lots of storage! Step onto the expansive screened-in porch and embrace the joys of the outdoors, looking over the neighborhood pond. Enjoy the ease of an attached two-car garage! This brand-new construction home embodies modern luxury, thoughtful design, and superior craftsmanship. Don't miss the opportunity to own a residence that effortlessly combines comfort, convenience, and style. Location, Location! just minutes from dining, shopping, and highways. This property is a MUST SEE!