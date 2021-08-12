 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $54,900

MOTIVATED SELLER, PLEASE BRING ALL OFFERS! This is an investor's dream. Home is currently being rented as a rooming house with 3 tenants in place and they all want to remain. House needs a lot of TLC but instant income totaling $1200/month. All utilities are paid by the owner. Serious inquiries only please. Home being sold ASIS. Proof of funds/pre-approval must be presented prior to all showings. 24 hour notice requested for all showings.

