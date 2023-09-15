MID CENTURY MODERN AT ITS FINEST - Solid Brick home constructed to withstand the test of time. All Main Level Living-Large Open Rooms-Excellent Floor Plan-Huge Windows Overlooking Private Wooded Lot-2 Car Carport-Roof/HVAC Less than 5 YRS old-Meticulously Maintained-Davidson County Taxes w/ the ease of close proximity to retail/shopping/HPU.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Truist Financial Corp. said Monday it is undergoing a “sizable reductions in force” over the next 12 to 18 months that will represent at least…
A federal District Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. over the administration and pricing of its…
The Enclave at North Point apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in three years, this time for $43.8 million to…
A federal judge in New York approved Friday the Wells Fargo & Co. agreement to pay $1 billion to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Two people were stabbed, including the man who died, and one person was struck by a vehicle.