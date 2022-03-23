3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $750,000

Expansive well kept home on 10 acres off West Lexington in High Point. Spacious Rooms. Super private location with long curved driveway up to gorgeous one level home with ceramic tiled floors throughout. Huge great room with vaulted /cathedral ceiling. Large picture windows all around offer beautiful views of woods around the property. 3 Bedrooms, split bedroom plan, 2.5 baths, and several other rooms that can be sitting rooms, media, office, or playroom. Huge laundry /utility room includes pantry shelving, located opposite kitchen with breakfast area. Main dining area in vaulted great room. Indoor, in-ground, heated lap pool off master suite, where you can swim laps in private and come right in to the master bathroom. Tons of parking and outbuilding with drive in parking area and workshop. Whole house self-starting natural gas back-up generator comes on when the power goes off, and tests itself once a week. 2 Gas Hot Water Heaters. Approximately 10 acres affords maximum privacy.