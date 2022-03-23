Expansive well kept home on 10 acres off West Lexington in High Point. Spacious Rooms. Super private location with long curved driveway up to gorgeous one level home with ceramic tiled floors throughout. Huge great room with vaulted /cathedral ceiling. Large picture windows all around offer beautiful views of woods around the property. 3 Bedrooms, split bedroom plan, 2.5 baths, and several other rooms that can be sitting rooms, media, office, or playroom. Huge laundry /utility room includes pantry shelving, located opposite kitchen with breakfast area. Main dining area in vaulted great room. Indoor, in-ground, heated lap pool off master suite, where you can swim laps in private and come right in to the master bathroom. Tons of parking and outbuilding with drive in parking area and workshop. Whole house self-starting natural gas back-up generator comes on when the power goes off, and tests itself once a week. 2 Gas Hot Water Heaters. Approximately 10 acres affords maximum privacy.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Anne White's license has been suspended indefinitely. Move comes after years of investigation.
Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.
About 160 local officials joined NASA, the U.S. Space Command and other agencies last month in a simulated scenario that put Winston-Salem in the crosshairs of a potentially destructive asteroid speeding toward Earth.
Q: I was coming into town on University Parkway recently and saw new signs pointing the way to Truist Field and the fairgrounds. I was a littl…
End of an era: Closing of Wells Fargo downtown branch stirs memories of Wachovia, underscores industry-wide changes in banking
Planned closure of downtown branch of Wells Fargo is a symbolic end of an era of in-person service.
A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired.
A fire has burned 130 acres near Low Gap but is not yet under control.
Graduate transfer relishes every game he can play as his college career could be winding down
The mother of a student at Paisley IB Magnet School was charged with having a handgun on school property on Monday, after deputies searched he…
Winston-Salem may join Greensboro and other North Carolina cities and set up a “social district” that allows people to stroll around with alco…