3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $76,000

Back on the market, no fault of sellers. New Roof, New Flooring in Living room and hallway, Fresh Paint, inside and Outside front Porch. , Call this home yours or Great Investment Opportunity. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home, Concrete driveway and Large Fenced Back Yard. Currently Occupied. Rent is $600.00/Month, Trees around home have been trimmed. Conveniently located, close to High Point University, Highway, and Shopping. Home being sold in As-Is Condition..

