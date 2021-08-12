3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $79,900

Investor opportunity in High Point community just minutes from University. This beautiful ranch offers many amenities for families and is located just across the street from park. Updated kitchen countertops and updated roof. Large 20x20 wired building with power, perfect for shop or extra parking. Home is currently occupied by tenants and are willing to stay if bought as rental property. Home being sold AS-IS. MULTIPLE OFFERS. HIGHEST & BEST BY TUESDAY 8/10/21 BY 5:00 P.M.