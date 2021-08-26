Back on the market, no fault of sellers. New Roof, New Flooring in Living room and hallway, Fresh Paint, inside and Outside front Porch. , Call this home yours or Great Investment Opportunity. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home, Concrete driveway and Large Fenced Back Yard. Currently Occupied. Rent is $600.00/Month, Trees around home have been trimmed. Conveniently located, close to High Point University, Highway, and Shopping. Home being sold in As-Is Condition..
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $81,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman died Monday at Pilot Mountain State Park when she fell 90 feet from a climbing route, N.C. park officials said.
Winston-Salem Police said two groups in separate cars were driving back and forth along 14th Street and firing their weapons. This was the city's 21st homicide of 2021.
Governor signs parental consent vaccine bill into law
A Winston-Salem woman becomes first owner of a Habitat for Humanity home in the Stone Terrace neighborhood
Jeanette Brown of Winston-Salem will be the first owner of a Habitat for Humanity house in the city’s Stone Terrace neighborhood.
Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville.
Get tested or don't play: In split vote, board decides to require testing for athletics, other extracurricular activities in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted 6-3 to develop a COVID-19 testing plan for students in "high-risk activities."
A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said.
Many places on this list are suburbs of affluent and diverse metropolitan cities, while others are planned communities or older cities that have undergone revitalization projects.
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $74 million
School board in Davidson County likely to address masking as cases and quarantine rise after one week of school
Hundreds of students are in quarantine in Davidson County after one week of school. The school board voted unanimously for optional masking in early August.