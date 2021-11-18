3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $84,900

Back on the market - No Fault of the Seller! Affordable and Adorable Starter Home in High Point offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and has been recently remodeled including concrete countertops, stainless steel appliances with vent hood. You will love the open living room, dining & kitchen where the whole family can be together. The old refinished hardwood floors look great. You will love how this home has some modern flare even though the home was built in 1918. The roof and heatpump is less than 3 years old. The home was just rented for $750 so this home has potential to be a great investment as well. Bring your offer today.