 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $84,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $84,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $84,900

A must see! The perfect investment property. Charming 3 bed 1 bath bungalow with a lovely from porch. All appliances to convey. House is being sold as is. All information & systems to be verified by buyer. House must be sold with adjacent 0.15 acre lot at 501/507 Everett - MLS: 1054656.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert