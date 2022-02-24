 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $93,500

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $93,500

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $93,500

Attention Investors...This 3 bedroom, 1 bath Brick home is currently rented for $750/mo. The property is located in a flood plain. New Hotwater Heater and recently upgraded duct work for the heat/air unit. **No Showings until home is under contract**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.
Crime

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.

Carl Stephen Moseley, 56, who was on death row for the murders of two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s, died Friday. State prison officials said Moseley died of natural causes but declined to comment further, citing medical privacy laws. A Forsyth County judge ruled that the Racial Justice Act was constitutional based on claims filed by Moseley and another inmate, Errol Duke Moses. That law, which allowed death-row inmates to challenge their sentences based on claims of racial discrimination, was repealed in 2013. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert