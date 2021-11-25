 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $98,500

Attention Investors...This 3 bedroom, 1 bath Brick home is currently rented for $750/mo. The property is located in a flood plain. New Hotwater Heater and recently upgraded duck work for the heat/air unit. **No Showings until home is under contract**

