Magnolia on Main in Jamestown END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths PLUS an attached garage! Open concept living space. Large kitchen with generous counter space, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Main level primary bedroom with walk in closet and private bath with dual vanities. On the upper level you will find 2 additional bedrooms, loft area, and an office. Patio space. Easy commute. Nearby shops and restaurants. Available October 2. This is a non-smoking property. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A non-refundable pet fee is required: $250 per pet. PLUS an extra $20 per month per pet.
3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $2,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
A flagger for a road crew was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in the 3900 block of Carver School Road on Tuesday, Winston-Salem …
Borna Gojo, a 25-year-old former Wake Forest tennis player, will play Novak Djokovic in U.S. Open on Sunday
Gojo advanced on Friday and will play Sunday in the fourth round
A Wake Forest University School of Medicine professor, Dr. Dionisios Vrochides, has been named as executive director of IRCAD, a French-based …
Work resumed on the Meadowlark Drive widening project in Winston-Salem after a city-contractor disagreement, but the start of school is posing…
More guns = more violence and death.