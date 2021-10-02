 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $239,900

LAST Pennsylvania-3 bedrooms, 2 .5 baths. Large Owner's Suite W/ sitting area. Owner's Bath features 42 inch garden tub! GRT RM open to Kitchen & Dining. Quartz countertops in kitchen & bathrooms! SS appliances, 1 car garage. Located just off of Jamestown Main Street Take the brick lined sidewalk to City Lake or one of the many downtown restaurants, enjoy the low property tax rates! New construction in quaint Historic Jamestown close to Interstate! total of 38 homesites! HOME TO CLOSE MARCH 23, 2022

