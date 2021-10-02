LAST Pennsylvania-3 bedrooms, 2 .5 baths. Large Owner's Suite W/ sitting area. Owner's Bath features 42 inch garden tub! GRT RM open to Kitchen & Dining. Quartz countertops in kitchen & bathrooms! SS appliances, 1 car garage. Located just off of Jamestown Main Street Take the brick lined sidewalk to City Lake or one of the many downtown restaurants, enjoy the low property tax rates! New construction in quaint Historic Jamestown close to Interstate! total of 38 homesites! HOME TO CLOSE MARCH 23, 2022
3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police: Man believed dead after disappearing from Winston-Salem. 27-year-old charged in his killing.
A man arrested at the airport in Charlotte on Wednesday is accused of killing a Winston-Salem man on the day the victim was reported missing f…
A woman died Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle on Country Club Road, Winston-Salem Police said.
Police say the victim, Michele Ruth Lowder, was found deceased in her home off Country Club Road.
15-year-old indicted in fatal Mount Tabor High School shooting. Maurice T. Evans Jr. to be tried as an adult
Evans is charged with killing William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., who was also 15.
The city moved on after a teenager was gunned down on a Winston-Salem street. His family and friends did not
Who was Jumil Dewann Robertson?
Novant fires unvaccinated employees for not complying with mandate
Missing Winston-Salem man told friends he was walking to Cumberland County. Police say his disappearance is suspicious.
Ryan Christopher Hultgreen, 25, was last seen in Winston-Salem on Aug. 23.
Company to close its office here. Employees can work from home or move to offices in Raleigh, Phoenix or Dallas-Fort Worth.
Novant and the state of North Carolina say the employees voluntarily resigned, making them ineligible for unemployment.
N.C. food-stamp recipients gain 25% permanent benefit increase