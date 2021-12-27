 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $240,000

Wow! This spacious home on approx 1.95 acres in desirable, beloved Jamestown, NC has so much to offer! Fresh flooring and paint in interior. Flex space and full bathroom in basement could be a primary suite. 3 bedrooms and a full bath on main. Relax in the natural light in your sunroom and living room, cookout on your back deck and oversized back porch, plenty of parking in the driveway and carport for your gatherings and large barn for extra storage...what an amazing opportunity! Close to amazing restaurants, shopping, universities and highways. Don't miss this opportunity to put your personal touch on this home! Bring your offer! (Sold As-Is)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert