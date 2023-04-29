Open concept, cozy 3 beds 2 1/2 baths, granite, LVP flooring and low HOA dues. Primary on Main level with walk in shower and walk in closet with double vanities. Jamestown location 1 mile from New Jamestown by pass making it an easy commute to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, airport and the new industries moving into the Triad! By pass connects to Gate City Blvd in Greensboro and HWY 311/74 in High Point