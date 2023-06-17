Another Beautiful New Home to be built by The Belle Group. This premier new home builder is proud to offer this New Home in Jamestown near downtown. It will offer the popular split bedroom (3) plan and an open floor plan that will be great for entertaining and family time. As soon as you walk in you will be greeted by vaulted ceilings in the living room that leads to a Trey Ceiling in the Dining Room. The kitchen is open to the dining/living room and it offers Quartz Countertops, Tile Backsplash and a large kitchen island. All of the bedrooms offer walk-in closets. The owners suite offers a tile shower and a free standing bathtub that will be great to relax in after a long day. The home offers a half bath, drop zone, pantry and a nice size laundry room. The home also has a covered back porch and a patio. There will also be an Unfinished Bonus Room that can be finished as it will have an additional 381 sqft. The garage is oversized and it is a side entry garage. Pick Colors Now!