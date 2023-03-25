Spectacular end unit, two story townhouse in craved after Vernon Farms! Generous sized eat-in kitchen with pantry, spacious living room and plenty of room to entertain on the main. The primary bedroom has vast vaulted ceiling, a massive closet, and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks. There is a patio area out back. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 pet rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. See agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more.