Certainly not your typical double-wide! You must see the inside of this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. It's been completely renovated over the past few years into far more than a mobile home. No thin, cheap walls, ceilings or floors here! Bead board ceilings, recessed LED lighting, 3/4" tongue 'n groove over 1/2" drywall, hardwood floors. a wood-burning, rock fireplace and beautiful, custom-made knotty pine furniture give the open living area a log cabin feel. The master bedroom suite includes a large walk in closet with a wall safe, a jetted garden tub and a separate double shower. Security system w/18 cameras. You'll love the privacy of having over an acre at the end of the street, lots of room for playing, taking walks, camping out & riding ATVs AND a new above ground pool with special lighting, a nice deck with outdoor sound system, lots of patio furniture and two gas grills included if you like. Family moving away; everything is negotiable even the mower. See attached list.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $162,000
