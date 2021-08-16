3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $169,900

BOM no fault from seller. Open house Sunday Aug 15th 2pm to 4pm. Looking for a great starter home in Kernersville with an unfinished basement? Located just minutes from downtown. This one level home features hardwood floors in main areas, vinyl in other areas, there is NO carpet in the home. Living room offers alot of natural sunlight and a fireplace, Small Galley efficient kitchen, Laundry is located in the basement, Screened porch, 1 car enclosed carport, plenty of storage space in the unfinished basement, would make a great den, pool table room, playroom etc. Fenced yard (see agent only, regarding fence) Move in ready! Roof was put on in May 2021. Show it and sell it. Schedule your showing today. Read agent only