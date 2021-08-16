 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $198,000

Fully Renovated House located in Kernersville! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, house has so much to offer. New HVAC 2020, ROOF 2011,Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, brand new washer & dryer included, quartz countertop in kitchen as well as tile backsplash and so much more. Schedule your showing today!

