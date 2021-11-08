 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $209,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $209,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $209,000

**Multiple Offers Received - Highest & Best due by Noon, Monday, Nov. 8.** Charming one level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in quiet Kernersville cul-de-sac. Move in ready! Spacious great room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Large master bedroom with master bath featuring a separate shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. Recent enhancements include new LVP flooring (2021) in the great room, kitchen, & hallway, new gutters (2021), new HVAC (2015), water heater (2015), and new front door with shutters painted to match (2021). Professionallly painted throughout! Easy access to I-40. Super convenient to Winston, High Point, and Greensboro. Agent is related to seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body discovered on U.S. 52
Local News

Body discovered on U.S. 52

Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News