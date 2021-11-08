3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $209,000

**Multiple Offers Received - Highest & Best due by Noon, Monday, Nov. 8.** Charming one level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in quiet Kernersville cul-de-sac. Move in ready! Spacious great room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Large master bedroom with master bath featuring a separate shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. Recent enhancements include new LVP flooring (2021) in the great room, kitchen, & hallway, new gutters (2021), new HVAC (2015), water heater (2015), and new front door with shutters painted to match (2021). Professionallly painted throughout! Easy access to I-40. Super convenient to Winston, High Point, and Greensboro. Agent is related to seller.