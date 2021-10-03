 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $209,900

Showings start 10/1. Enjoy this spacious one level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths which went through a complete renovation in 2018! The kitchen offers quarts countertops, stunning cabinets, and an enormous pantry! The floors are finished with luxury vinyl plank and new carpet in the bedrooms. The open floor plan is great for entertaining, and the fenced in back yard offers plenty of room for children and pets to play as the please! Open House Saturday 10/2 from 12-2pm

