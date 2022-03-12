3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $209,900

Beautiful, well-maintained home located in downtown Kernersville! Short distance to shops, restaurants, and a community park. Lovely galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops that opens to a cozy great room with fireplace. Primary suite features a beautiful trey ceiling, nice walk-in closet, and a very spacious shower. Hall bath features dual access from the secondary bedroom as well as the hallway. You will enjoy relaxing on the covered porch that looks out over the fully fenced yard and the additional storage room that’s attached to the back of the house.