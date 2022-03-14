 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $232,900

Convenience is everything, and this home has it! Minutes to Kernersville, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston Salem. Spacious one-level, brick ranch with covered patio and large fenced back yard. Fresh paint and flooring. Updated kitchen with ample cabinets and stainless appliances. Woodstove in the large living room will save on your energy bills! Three generous size bedrooms, plus bonus room, and two full baths. This move-in-ready home is just waiting on your personal touches. Don’t wait, schedule your showing today!

