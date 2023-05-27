Maywood has an open floorplan with a large kitchen island dividing the dining area and family room. Kitchen has a pantry, Stainless steel appliances including the electric range, microwave, dishwasher. Granite counters and vinyl flooring in entire first floor. Powder room is just inside the garage door. Deep storage closet under the stairs. Second floor has the primary suite with a large walk-in closet and a secondary clothes closet in the bathroom. En-suite bath has a double vanity, walk-in shower and a linen closet. Laundry closet is in the hall and 2 other linen closets sit beside the full hall bath. Secondary bedrooms sit on the opposite end of the second floor from the Primary. D.R. Horton / Express Homes offer quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty is provided. Additionally,
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $261,990
