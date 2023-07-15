The Newton is a 2-story/3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/ 1 Car garage townhome in 1,416 square feet. This floorplan provides an elegant foyer leading to the Family Room & Dining area. The Kitchen area features a walk-in pantry, upper & lower cabinets & ample counter space. Upstairs the Primary bedroom suite includes a vaulted ceiling, private bath w/linen closet & separate walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. The upper hallway has a laundry area & storage closet. Features a Z-Wave Wi-Fi programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot. D.R. Horton offers quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty is provided. *Photos are representative*
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $263,990
