Located in the desirable area of Kernersville, Glennview offers the Newton floorplan. Open concept living with dining open to living room. The kitchen has plenty of storage with a large pantry. Granite countertops in kitchen and quartz in bathrooms. The primary bedroom has its own wing! The Newton a has an extended patio with a privacy partition. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot. *Photos are representative. *