3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $269,900

HIGHEST AND BEST DUE BY 3/14/2022 AT 10AM. Corner lot and one-level living ready for your own personal touch! Ranch that is boasting an open and oversized formal dining and living room area. Inviting family room with beautiful built-ins as well as a wood stove. The Kitchen has a great amount of countertop space as well abundant storage. The laundry/mud room can lead you out to your parking area, or into the garage (not counted in square footage) Enjoy your oversized deck. In the backyard you will find an in-law suite, perfect for that extra live-in or guest. It hosts its own kitchen, living room, laundry area, and an upstairs with two separate rooms previously used as bedrooms. It is heated and cooled separately from the main house as well. In-law suite also has a carport area, and a smaller garage (with garage door) perfect for all your yard and gardening tools. Excellent Large back yard is a huge plus as well!***Detached building is unpermitted – PLEASE SEE AGENT ONLY