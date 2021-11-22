3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $270,000

Here’s your opportunity to live in much loved Pine Knolls Golf Community where you can enjoy the friendly community pool, play a round of golf or partake in the annual events like Oktoberfest or the 4th of July party & parade!! Wonderful brick ranch situated on the golf course in a cul-de-sac with a large screen porch overlooking the 10th fairway. NEW roof & HVAC in 2021. Some of the many other features of his home incl gutter guards, granite counters in the kitchen & baths, NO popcorn ceilings and a partially finished basement with a spacious family room & a large workshop/storage area that could also be used as add’l garage space (tandem) to store your personal golf cart or other vehicles. HOA is voluntary- restrictive covenants have expired. County taxes! Be sure to take a stroll through this great home by clicking on the 3D virtual tour.