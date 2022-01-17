 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $275,000

Highest and best offers by Saturday at 5 pm. One-level living and move-in ready sitting on over 2.5 acres. You will not believe the countertop and cabinet space this kitchen offers. There is also a kitchen island with bar seating. Nice size master bedroom and master bath with garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and linen closet. Easy access to the back deck for grilling. The two-car detached garage has it all. The garage is plumbed in, built to support a lift, pass-thru garage, finished room that is heated and cooled and so much more.

