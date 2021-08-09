3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $275,000

Motivated sellers with new price! Generous, maintenance-free end unit in Kensington Village. Main level flooring has been replaced with attractive and waterproof luxury vinyl tile. The main level is open concept, creating a spacious and light-filled living area. Two bedrooms on the main. Spacious primary suite features a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, and separate tub and shower. Back load two car garage is a huge bonus. Upstairs features a large bonus room over the garage with a full bath - a perfect guest quarters, recreation room, or den. Enjoy morning coffee on the outdoor patio. The neighborhood features sidewalks and a well maintained community. New hot water heater and new air scrubbers. Fridge to convey with acceptable offer. **The neighborhood has reached its limit for investment rentals at this time. Property is for buyers seeking primary residence only!