New construction Ranch in the City, excellent location very private partially wooded lot. You will enjoy the quaint small town feel with close proximity to hospitals, parks and PTI. Short distance to Main Street that has many shops and dining options in the heart of Kernersville. Generous landscaping including new SOD in the front with oversized very private deck in the rear of the home. Interior includes a 7 inch wide engineered luxury vinyl plank located in most of the interior floors with upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and closets. Kitchen and baths include granite tops with high quality all wood cabinets with soft closing doors and drawers. Large eat in kitchen with additional sitting at the bar. All new stainless appliances, dishwasher, range and microwave. This is the perfect sized home.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $277,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
The N.C. Medical Board has ordered a Triad physician to close a Lexington practice he owns because of the level of opioid prescriptions the pr…
United Furniture's collapse, amid soaring inflation and consumer pull-backs, brings back unpleasant manufacturing memories for Triad
United Furniture Industries Inc.’s abrupt move last week to cease operations spurred some unpleasant manufacturing flashbacks for the Triad.
A Kernersville man is facing drug charges, accused of possessing more than 9 pounds of heroin, court records show.
A parent is facing charges after he walked into the gym at East Forsyth High School on Tuesday and became involved in a confrontation with Aar…
North Carolina environmental officials have cited the city of Winston-Salem for a wastewater violation carrying a potential $25,000 fine in co…
Q: I am confused. I have been told that we can no longer put glass jars in the recycle bins. The city website says no household glass. Are gla…
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after he led deputies in Davie and Forsyth counties and the N.C. State Highway Patrol on a chase on U.…
Police said the man's truck ran off the road and struck a tree.
Defense attorney: Irish businessman killed his first wife. His second wife and her father are facing murder charges in Jason Corbett's 2015 death.
MOCKSVILLE — An attorney for Molly Corbett, who is going on trial a second time, along with her father, Thomas Martens, for the 2015 murder of…
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confiscated a firearm from a student at Clemmons Middle School just before dismissal on Thursday.