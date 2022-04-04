 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $282,500

3 Bedrooms and 2 and a half baths in beautiful Abington! This home has been renovated with NEW flooring, NEW granite countertops, NEW stainless steel appliances, Freshly painted throughout, and NEW stain on the front and back porch. With a popular floor-plan this home offers main level formal dining that opens into the kitchen and living room. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, and in the basement there is finished bonus room, HUGE laundry and utility room perfect for overflow storage and then a 1 car garage and separate workshop space. NO HOA!

