3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $283,090

Brand new single level twin homes. 3 bedroom with 2 full baths with 2 car garage. Liberty floorplan that offers open kitchen area with large eat at bar with extra storage. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and pantry. Conveniently located to historic downtown Kernersville with easy access to shopping, dining and grocery stores. Throw away the lawnmower and enjoy maintenance free living. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Completion in December