 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $284,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $284,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $284,900

FINALLY!! THIS IS THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! Conveniently located near all amenities and major highways while on a quiet dead end road in a mature, established neighborhood. This brick ranch-style home offers true one-level living at its finest! Well-maintained and beautifully updated, this home is ready for its new owners. Gorgeous engineered hardwood floors flow throughout the house and gleam in the abundant natural light. Every room is spacious and the enormous kitchen has exceptional amounts of cabinets and a pantry for storage. Beautiful sunroom leads to an extensive, level back yard perfect for entertaining! This wonderful property will not last long--come see it today! **HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS BY NOON ON MONDAY JAN 24**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert