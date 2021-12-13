3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $285,000

Pull into the driveway and feel like you're coming home. Tall mature trees frame this adorable Cape Cod with a beautiful southern wrap around front porch that welcomes you inside. Interior features include beautiful crown and chair moldings, a large fireplace with gas logs, and a primary suite on the main level with truly beautiful updates in the primary bath. The primary suite also features his & hers walk-in closets. Upstairs are two very spacious bedrooms with additional walk-in attic storage. The formal dining room would also make a great playroom or office. The back yard is fenced and level and ready for you to entertain. Easy entry into the main level two car garage through the mudroom/laundry space.