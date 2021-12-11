3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $285,300

Brand new twin home. All one level living with 2 car garage. Primary bedroom offers two closets, bath with dual sinks and 5 foot walk in shower with glass doors. Kitchen to have off white cabinets with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances, sit at kitchen island and dining room. Throw away the lawnmower and enjoy living. Easy access to downtown historic Kernersville with lots of shopping and restaurants. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Completion by December.