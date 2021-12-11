 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $286,250

Brand new twin home. All one level home with 2 car garage. Throw away the lawnmower and enjoy living. Located with easy access to historic downtown Kernersville close to shopping and restaurants. Open kitchen plan with eat at kitchen island. Dining area. Large laundry room off garage. Primary bedroom with dual sinks and 5 foot shower. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Completion in December

