This beautiful and completely remodeled ranch home is awaiting its new owners. With 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, each room has access to its own bathroom. The kitchen has all new cabinets with soft close, granite countertop, new kitchen appliances, new roof and HVAC, new flooring and paint. Primary suite has a walk in closet as well as a remodeled full bath with dual sink countertop. With this open concept home, you have a living room, den/dining area and a delightfully large heated and cooled sunroom. For those beautiful evenings there is a screened in porch with attached deck for grilling and relaxing. This home is located perfectly between Winston Salem and Greensboro and is minutes from multiple highways and downtown Kernersville.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $287,000
